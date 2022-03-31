STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish flags off ambulances, says aim is to cut wait time

Published: 31st March 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday flagged off eight new ambulances, donated by IndusInd Bank as part of its CSR, from the Indian Institute of Family Welfare.

The Minister said that after the TRS came to power, the number of ambulances in 108 services has increased to 430 and a sizable number of obsolete and damaged vehicles were changed. 

“Currently, the wait time for an ambulance is 15 to 20 minutes in rural areas which we are keen to reduce further. In this effort, we have previously also launched 50 bike ambulances with the aim of providing quick services to places where four-wheel ambulances can’t reach. Specifically, in ITDA areas there are 25 ambulances that on average tackle 750 emergencies. In the last 11 months, nearly 19,000 people were served by them,” he said.

Comments

