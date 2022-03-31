STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice League: HC summons top officials over complaint of torment

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the officials were playing mischief with the petitioner for the last four years even after taking over his plot. 

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and the then GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore and two other officials to appear before it on April 30 to explain their wilful disobedience of the orders of the court in a writ appeal filed by one Mohd Kazam Ali, owner of a plot admeasuring 267 sq. yd situated at Naga Hills, Raidurg, Serilingampally. 

Earlier, expressing its dissatisfaction over the denial of compensation to the plot owner even after taking over his land for laying a road, a bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to pay compensation as per the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act. 

The officials acquired the plot and passed an award determining the compensation of Rs 1.64 crore for his plot admeasuring 267 sq. yd. However, they deposited the compensation before a competent authority with certain riders pertaining to the title of the plot. Aggrieved by this, Kazam Ali filed a contempt case.

“They clubbed this case with a neighbour’s plot and deposited Rs 4.93 crore for both of us making it difficult for us to withdraw it,” Kazam Ali said in his plea. After hearing counsel for the petitioner, the bench sought the reasons for this. The bench expressed its anguish and directed Arvind Kumar, Dana Kishore, and two other officials to appear before it on April 30 and adjourned the case.

Don’t shift ITI, Medchal without HC nod, govt told

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government not to shift the Industrial Training Institution (ITI), Medchal Malkajgiri, without its permission and not to create any hindrance in the functioning of the institute. 

A bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, disposed of a ‘taken-up PIL’ by converting postcards written by 133 students of the ITI College to the Chief Justice. The students contended that the Telangana government was making all efforts to shift the ITI from Medchal to a far-off place by allocating the land on which the institute stands to some other organisation. 

After perusing the letters written by the students, the bench opined: “It’s certainly true that the ITI college has students hailing from poor and middle-class families; apart from pursuing their studies, the students are doing part-time jobs in order to pay their fees. If the college is shifted to a far-off place, these students cannot afford transport expenses.”

The State government filed a memo in the High Court, stating that it has no intention to shift the ITI to a far-off place. The court took the memo and made it clear to the government not to shift the ITI to any other place without the permission of the court. 

