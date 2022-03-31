KTR talks investments with Aditya Mittal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday met and discussed various investment opportunities in the State with Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, one of the largest steel producers in the world.ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg. It was ranked 120th in the 2019 Fortune Global 500 ranking of the world’s largest corporations.

The company is involved in research and development, mining, and steel.“Met with the enterprising & suave CEO of ArcelorMittal, Aditya Mittal who also happens to be Hyderabad's son-in-law & is on a visit to the city. Discussed various opportunities to invest in Telangana & also learnt quite a few things about the steel industry,” tweeted KTR.