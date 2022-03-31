STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neera Cafe to set a new trend: Srinivas Goud

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and other officials take a sip of Neera during the inspection for the proposed cafe in PVNR Marg on Wednesday. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the State is building a Neera Cafe for the first time in the country at a cost of `25 crore. Inspecting works at the Neera Cafe on PVNR Marg, Srinivas Goud said that Neera and toddy help in preventing 15 types of diseases, but it had been subjected to unnecessary “insults”. 

The Minister called on representatives of the Goud community to set an appropriate example for politicians who were making derogatory remarks about Kallu Geetha Karmikulu. He said that steps are being taken to provide ex-gratia in case of accidental death of Geetha Karmikulu (toddy tappers). “We are constructing buildings of self-respect,” he said. 

In order to promote and popularise Neera, the Telangana government had come up with the cafe project, he said. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is the implementing agency of this project.

Comments

