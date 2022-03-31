Rahul Gandhi under fire from TRS leaders in Telangana for his tweet on paddy procurement 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS leaders took Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to task for shedding 'crocodile tears' over the paddy procurement row.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Telugu: "The BJP and the TRS governments, while neglecting their moral responsibility in paddy procurement, are deriving political mileage out of farmers' hard work. Stop harassing the farmers and procure every grain of paddy"

Responding to this, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi, you are an MP and it is not fair to extend solidarity to the farmers through Twitter for namesake or for political gains. TRS MPs are protesting in the well of Parliament every day demanding that there should not be different policies for Punjab and other States in paddy procurement. If you are sincere, protest in the Parliament along with Telangana MPs and demand for uniform procurement policy for the entire country".

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: "Stop shedding crocodile tears. If you wish the welfare of the people of Telangana, join the agitation of TRS MPs in the Parliament and expose the attitude of the Central government, which is afflicting the farmers".

Harish Rao also demanded that the AICC should spell out its stand on the 'one nation - one procurement' demand. Harish Rao advised Rahul Gandhi not to put the Congress party's dignity at stake in Telangana by doing politics in the name of farmers.