TPCC chief helping BJP while in Cong: Balka Suman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Balka Suman on Wednesday alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has turned out to be an “outsourcing agent” of the BJP. Speaking to reporters along with TRS MLA KP Vivekananda and MLC Y Mallesham here, Suman alleged that under Revanth Reddy, Congress was indirectly supporting the BJP government in the paddy procurement row.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy did not question the stand of the BJP government on procurement in Lok Sabha and was acting as an agent of the saffron party.

“Revanth Reddy has pledged the TPCC to BJP in the next elections,” the Government Whip alleged. He wondered how AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Telugu on procurement without being familiar with the language.

“All the leaders in the Telangana Congress are behaving like the ‘B-team’ of the BJP in the State. Both the Congress and the BJP are one and the same in deceiving farmers,” Suman alleged.

Vivekananda averred that the TRS would retain power in the State after the next Assembly elections. He predicted that Congress would be wiped out from the State under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

