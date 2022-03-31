TPCC leaders brief Rahul on party members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Telangana Congress leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and other party functionaries, led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Congress leaders provided details on digital membership drive that was undertaken in the State. They later handed over the cheque of the amount collected in the form of fees from members between December 9 and March 30.

“A total of 40 lakh active members have registered with the Congress,” Revanth Reddy told reporters after the meeting. Congress membership drive began on November 1, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2022 across India.