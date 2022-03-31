TRS adjournment motion notice on caste census nixed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS members on Wednesday gave a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on the caste census in the country. However, the Chair rejected their notice.

In his notice for adjournment motion, TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said: “The issue of caste census has been hanging fire for the last many years. There has been a promise by the government of the day to hold such census for the obvious benefits to the nation. The need for the caste data, therefore, needs no special mention. Hence, the adjournment motion”.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that social justice was impossible without a caste census.