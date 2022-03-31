STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC starts special bus services to Yadadri

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday started a special service with 100 mini-buses between Uppal and Yadadri to facilitate the smooth journey of devotees to the temple town.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar along with local MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy flagged off the mini-bus services at Uppal Bus Stop. 

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar said, “Such services are available not only from Hyderabad but also from various districts. Yadadri Darshini mini-buses are serving the devotees from JBS, Uppal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta.”

He added that one could have the entire spiritual experience by travelling in these buses. The buses also have the facility to play devotional songs. “In future, the buses would be increased as per demand and appropriate action is being taken to connect Yadagirigutta from shrines like Basara, Vemulawada, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam,” he added.

Govardhan said the present hike on fares under cess has nothing to do with the proposed tariff hike of the TSRTC. “What has been collected as the additional amount is cess, but not the proposed fare hike. As the Corporation is facing losses to the tune of `100 crore through payments like toll fees, cess is being collected. The TSRTC fare hike and cess being collected are different,” he said.

