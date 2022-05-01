10 calves being transported in ambulance die in fire in Telangana 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Ten calves which were being transported in an ambulance were burned alive after the vehicle caught fire in Nizamabad on Saturday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm at the National Highway 44 under Indalwai police station limits in the district on Saturday. The ambulance was on its way to Hyderabad from Nizamabad. While the driver managed to escape, the animals could not be saved. Some passersby tried to break open the doors of the ambulance, but in vain. After receiving information about the incident, police and fire personnel reached the spot. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire.