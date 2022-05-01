STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay Kumar promises textile cluster if BJP voted to power in Telangana

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday promised the Narayanpet handloom weavers to set up a textile cluster in the district if the BJP was voted to power.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday promised the Narayanpet handloom weavers to set up a textile cluster in the district if the BJP was voted to power. He held a meeting with the handloom weavers at Jajapur village, where the weavers raised their issues about how their small-scale industry, which had 500 looms, has now been reduced to less than ten looms. 

Most of the weavers have left the profession and were either migrating to far away places or eking out a living by working as manual labourers. The weavers said that they neither owned a house, not had any land on which they could receive government benefits like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima. Moreover, they said that nobody was willing to get married to their daughters.  Sanjay has promised them that BJP will solve all their problems after coming to power.

He has also interacted with farmers at Singaram Gate. They complained about the lack of irrigation facility. The farmers informed him that GO 69, which was issued long back to fill Jayamma Cheruvu and Jajapur Cheruvu, would enable irrigation of their agricultural lands. 

