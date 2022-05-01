Only 16 police stations for women in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has only 16 police stations to cater to and address issues exclusively pertaining to women. The Data on Police Organisations (DoPO) released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) of the Union Home Ministry reveals that there is only one woman police personnel for every 3,940 women in the State, which is much lower than the national average of one woman police personnel for every 3,038 women in the country.

Among Southern States, Telangana is behind Tamil Nadu (202), Karnataka (36), Andhra Pradesh (18) but ahead of Kerala (14). Tamil Nadu has the highest number of women stations- 202- in the country. Delhi does not have a single women police station.