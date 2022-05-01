Restore Hill Fort Palace: Telangana HC to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to start forthwith the restoration and conservation work of the Hill Fort Palace. A bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, gave the direction while dealing with a PIL filed by Hyderabad Heritage Trust represented by its founder and managing trustee Deepak Kant Gir seeking conservation and restoration of the historical heritage monument.

The petitioner sought the court to direct the Union government to permit the Trust to take up the revival and conservation of the notified heritage structure. The State government had earlier conveyed its intent to restore the heritage structure. Special Government Pleader (Spl. GP) A Sanjeev Kumar informed the Court that they had constituted a committee of structural engineers to study the strength of the building.