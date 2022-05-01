STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sheer determination helps Telangana tribal woman win laurels

A daughter to daily wage labourers Payam Mudda Raju and Veeramma, Payam is no stranger to hardships.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Selected for an international running competition held in Nepal from January 16 to 22, Payam Kumari represented India and received the gold medal in 10 km running.

Selected for an international running competition held in Nepal from January 16 to 22, Payam Kumari represented India and received the gold medal in 10 km running.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While adherence to training modules is important for earning laurels in athletics, the sheer determination of a 21-year-old tribal woman from the remote village of Koyanarasapuram in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district shows how sheer determination can help overturn impossible odds. Selected for an international running competition held in Nepal from January 16 to 22, Payam Kumari represented India and received the gold medal in 10 km running.

A daughter to daily wage labourers Payam Mudda Raju and Veeramma, Payam is no stranger to hardships. Despite showing promise in athletics and kho kho, Payam was able to seek proper training but won several awards. Payam tells Express that she dreams to represent India in the Olympics. However, she is bothered by the fact that her parents have to take loans to finance her trips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koyanarasapuram tribal woman Payam Kumari
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp