Sheer determination helps Telangana tribal woman win laurels

KHAMMAM: While adherence to training modules is important for earning laurels in athletics, the sheer determination of a 21-year-old tribal woman from the remote village of Koyanarasapuram in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district shows how sheer determination can help overturn impossible odds. Selected for an international running competition held in Nepal from January 16 to 22, Payam Kumari represented India and received the gold medal in 10 km running.

A daughter to daily wage labourers Payam Mudda Raju and Veeramma, Payam is no stranger to hardships. Despite showing promise in athletics and kho kho, Payam was able to seek proper training but won several awards. Payam tells Express that she dreams to represent India in the Olympics. However, she is bothered by the fact that her parents have to take loans to finance her trips.