Telangana government to make HbA2 test in 1st trimester mandatory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government is likely to release an official order to make antenatal test - HbA2 mandatory for women in the the first trimester of pregnancy. Health Minister T Harish Rao, while responding to an appeal by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) that HbA2 test be made mandatory for every woman in the first trimester of pregnancy, said on Saturday that the State government would consider the appeal and issue the order soon.

During a two-day national conference organised by TSCS, experts appealed to the Health Minister to take this measure to reduce the suffering of the children born with this incurable disease. The experts also pointed out that even though the disease affects only 4 per cent of the population, but the numbers become too high in comparison with the palliative care available. In response, the Health Minister said, “It is grievous to see children suffer from Thalessemia. We have also planned to set up blood banks wherever high cases of Thalessemia are found in Telangana.”