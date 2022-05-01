STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to make HbA2 test in 1st trimester mandatory

During a two-day national conference organised by TSCS, experts appealed to the Health Minister to take this measure to reduce the suffering of the children born with this incurable disease.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

anaemia, blood, blood cells

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government is likely to release an official order to make antenatal test - HbA2 mandatory for women in the the first trimester of pregnancy. Health Minister T Harish Rao, while responding to an appeal by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) that HbA2 test be made mandatory for every woman in the first trimester of pregnancy, said on Saturday that the State government would consider the appeal and issue the order soon.

During a two-day national conference organised by TSCS, experts appealed to the Health Minister to take this measure to reduce the suffering of the children born with this incurable disease. The experts also pointed out that even though the disease affects only 4 per cent of the population, but the numbers become too high in comparison with the palliative care available. In response, the Health Minister said, “It is grievous to see children suffer from Thalessemia. We have also planned to set up blood banks wherever high cases of Thalessemia are found in Telangana.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hba2 test 1st trimester thalessemia
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp