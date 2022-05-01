STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS corporator stages empty-pot protest at Karimnagar

This led to a heated argument between her and Mayor Y Sunil Rao.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A TRS corporator of Municipal Corporation Karimnagar on Saturday brought an empty pot to a general body meeting, and staged a protest on Mayor’s podium against the shortage of drinking water in her ward. The TRS corporator of 49th division, Kamaljeet Kour, alleged that people in her ward have been facing shortage of drinking water for the last four months.

This led to a heated argument between her and Mayor Y Sunil Rao. She also alleged that the civic body officials had been neglecting his requests of laying new water pipeline as the existing one had been lying defunct. The meeting also witnessed heated exchange of words between former Mayor and TRS corporator S Ravinder Singh and the Mayor over allegations of corruption in smart city works.

