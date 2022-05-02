STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dayakar gets TPCC notice for writing against senior leaders

He alleged that the trio were trying to bring back ‘rebel’ Vaddepalli Ravi to the party fold, despite his six-year expulsion period yet to be completed.

Published: 02nd May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Addanki Dayakar. ( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint by Damodar Reddy, the TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee on Sunday served show-cause notice to party leader Addanki Dayakar for writing against party leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district. 

Dayakar had contested the 2018 Assembly elections from Thungathurthy (SC Reserved) in Suryapet district and recently had lodged a complaint against party leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and R Damodar Reddy to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, accusing them of trying to help a party ‘rebel’. 

He alleged that the trio were trying to bring back ‘rebel’ Vaddepalli Ravi to the party fold, despite his six-year expulsion period yet to be completed. Dayakar was asked to respond within a week in the notice. 
 

