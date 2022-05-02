STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure Nadda visit is a hit:  Bandi to BJP 

Sanjay met party leaders during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Narayanpet district and said that during his tour of Alampur, Gadwal and Narayanpet over the last 18 days, several issues l

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a meeting at Narayanpet on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday called upon the party leaders to make party’s national president JP Nadda’s public meeting at MVS College in Mahabubnagar town on May 5, a huge success by mobilising not less than 1 lakh people.

Sanjay met party leaders during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Narayanpet district and said that during his tour of Alampur, Gadwal and Narayanpet over the last 18 days, several issues like modernisation of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme, implementation of GO 69 to irrigate Narayanpet district, problems of handloom weavers, demand from Boya Valmikis to be included in ST list, demand from Madasi Kuruva communities to be included in SC list, and other issues had become state-level issues.

