STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to generate Rs 2.5 lakh crore in electronics sector in the next 10 years

Telangana wants to create 16 lakh employment opportunities through electronic manufacturing clusters in the next 10 years.

Published: 02nd May 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

electronics, electronics industry

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government aims to generate around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the electronics sector in the next 10 years, said  IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

While inaugurating the Radiant Appliances and Electronics plant at E-City in Raviryala on Monday, KTR said that State wants to create 16 lakh employment opportunities through electronic manufacturing clusters in the next 10 years.

"We already have two electronic manufacturing clusters in the State and another two will be developed. Industries department is identifying land parcels for the clusters," KTR added.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration of a new plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics, its annual capacity for manufacturing TVs will be increased from 2.5 million to over 4 million TVs per year.

This company is one of the largest smart TV manufacturers in the country. It employs 3,800 people and manufactures smart TV brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Panasonic, Amazon, Nokia and Motorola.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Telangana industries minister Rama Rao
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp