Telangana govt to generate Rs 2.5 lakh crore in electronics sector in the next 10 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government aims to generate around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the electronics sector in the next 10 years, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

While inaugurating the Radiant Appliances and Electronics plant at E-City in Raviryala on Monday, KTR said that State wants to create 16 lakh employment opportunities through electronic manufacturing clusters in the next 10 years.

"We already have two electronic manufacturing clusters in the State and another two will be developed. Industries department is identifying land parcels for the clusters," KTR added.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration of a new plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics, its annual capacity for manufacturing TVs will be increased from 2.5 million to over 4 million TVs per year.

This company is one of the largest smart TV manufacturers in the country. It employs 3,800 people and manufactures smart TV brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Panasonic, Amazon, Nokia and Motorola.