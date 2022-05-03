Bandi demands Aasara benefits for disabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay urged the government to provide pension to all eligible differently-abled persons across the State. He was speaking at Ramakishtaiahpally village in Dhanwada mandal of Narayanpet district, where he was visiting as a part of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. During his visit, he held a meeting with ‘differently-abled’ people, and discussed accessibility issues.

Later, while speaking with the media persons, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was depriving close to 6 lakh eligible individuals of Aasara benefits.

“Their applications have been pending for a long time. Besides that, other beneficiaries whose applications were accepted also complain about delay in payments. The government has stopped adding new beneficiaries since 2018,” he said. Earlier in the day, he met MGNREGA workers near the village and assured them that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to add 50 more working days.