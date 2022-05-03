STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government allots Rs 3,500 crore to upgrade over 9,123 schools

As a part of Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme, the Education Department will give a facelift to 9,123 Government schools in the first phase of the scheme.

Published: 03rd May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As a part of Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme, the education department will give a facelift to 9,123 Government schools in the first phase of the scheme. The State Government has allocated Rs 3497.62 crore for this purpose. This was announced by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday during a video conference with the collectors of all 33 districts in the State. Finance Minister T Harish Rao also participated in the video conference.

The Education Department has also decided to constitute school management committees to look after the up-gradation work of their respective school. Explaining the process further, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that committees will be given authority to undertake works up to Rs 30 lakh. For works that exceed the expenditure of Rs 30 lakh, they need float tenders by May 15.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Harish Rao assured  that there was no shortage of funds and the plan to uplift the Government schools at par with corporate school’s infrastructure is the priority. He also asked the schools to pictures of facilities before and after the up-gradation works in order to effectively convey how the schools have improved. Among many other initiatives, the Education Department has asked for a special officer to be appointed in each zone to oversee the works and ensure that they are completed within the stipulated time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mana Ooru Mana Badi Education Department scheme Sabitha Indra Reddy up-gradation
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp