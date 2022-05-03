HC asks university V-C to consider plea for allowing Rahul’s visit on May 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, to consider the application filed by NSUI leaders for permission to conduct a face-to-face programme between Congress senior leader and MP Rahul Gandhi and students at the Osmania University on May 7.

The NSUI knocked on the doors of the Telangana High Court with the University vice-chancellor not according permission for the interaction till now. Petitioners Manavatha Rai, Ph.D. Scholar and three other students, all members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), contended that they had approached the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University on April 22 requesting him to accord permission to hold the interaction but he neither granted nor rejected their plea. The petitioners alleged that the VC had not accorded permission on account of the pressure by the ruling TRS.

Members of Mahila Congress hold a protest after several NSUI activists were arrested in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

The petitioners further contended that the face-to-face interaction between Rahul and students will be to motivate them in all aspects and that it had no political motive. They assured that there will be no law and order problem.