Incorporate views of TS: Rajat Kumar urges KRMB

it was finally agreed upon to continue ad-hoc water sharing for the current water year 21-22 in the ratio of 66:34 on the condition that the AP government in Srisailam should be restricted to 34 tmcft

FILE - Telangana Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, in a letter to KRMB on Monday said, “TS government, in the previous Board meeting, requested for 50 per cent share based on its requirement. However, it was finally agreed upon to continue the ad-hoc water sharing for the current water year 2021-22 in the ratio of 66:34 with the condition that the drawls by the AP government from Srisailam should be restricted to 34 tmcft. However, these views of the Telangana are not included in minutes circulated for the Board meeting scheduled on May 6.” 

