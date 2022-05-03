KTR says Modi lacks vision, Kishan hits back

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked vision for the country. He said this in a tweet to which Union Minister G Kishan Reddy responded, triggering a war of words between the leaders of BJP an TRS on the social media platform.

