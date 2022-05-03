STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR says Modi lacks vision, Kishan hits back

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked vision for the country.

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked vision for the country. He said this in a tweet to which Union Minister G Kishan Reddy responded, triggering a war of words between the leaders of BJP an TRS on the social media platform.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday that Prime Minister Modi lacked vision. In a retort tweet, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that there was no end for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s false assurances.

