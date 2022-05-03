Land acquisition for NIMZ a herculean task

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Officials are up against the herculean task of acquiring land for the National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in the Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals in Zaheerabad Assembly constituency. They have been given a target of acquiring 12,600 acres in the Jharasangam and Nyalkal but they have so far acquired only 3,000 acres. This is on account of some farmers approaching the courts citing various reasons including the non-implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

The government has already allotted land for three industries on the land that had so far been acquired. With the state government promoting the establishment of industries and the businessmen who believe that real estate has golden future in the area, acquiring land and selling plots after making layouts, the value of the land has skyrocketed.

Parcels of lands near Zaheerabad are priced anywhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 10 per acre already. Even in Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandal, no land is available for anything less than Rs 50 lakh per acre. As a result, farmers with Patta lands are sitting tight as the government is offering only Rs 9 lakh per acre which does not hold a candle to what the private sector is offering.

The farmers say that they cannot get a 200 sq yards plot at Zaheerabad with Rs 9 lakh. They say the government had spent Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for the construction of houses for the oustees of irrigation projects in Siddpet and want the same price for them too. Farmers say they welcome the government’s establishment of NIMS, but not at the cost of their lives. The officials are focusing on how much more patta land is to be acquired within the Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals.