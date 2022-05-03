More people feel need to visit hosps as heat wave looms larger 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the heat wave continues across the State, the day temperatures inches closer to 45 oC in the city. This is likely to worsen the condition of people who suffer any cardiovascular diseases and comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disorders, heart issues, etc. This has led to an increase in the number of patients at the two major hospitals in the city — Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital — where the occupancy rate has topped 130 per cent.

A cursory analysis of data from the State Health Information Management system shows that at Gandhi Hospital alone, the number of patients increased from 11,889 in February to 33,895 in March and 33,902 in April. The number of patients visiting for OPD consultations also peaked towards the end of April.

According to doctors, this is happening because the heatwave is making patients more ill and forcing them to visit a doctor. “Patients with cardiovascular diseases are likely to fall more ill because dehydration due to hot weather can cause various problems. During heatwave conditions, it is very important for children, senior citizens and those with comorbidities to completely avoid venturing out between 1 pm and 4 pm,” explained Dr Ranga Reddy Buri, a public health expert at the Infection Control Academy of India.

Furthermore, as per the e-hospitals portal of the Government of India, the months of March and April have seen a steep rise in the number of consultations. In Area Hospital (AH) Bhainsa, the month of April saw the highest number of consultations throughout the year. At AH Narayanpet as well, the most numbers of patients visited in the months of March, especially towards the month-end.

“It is crucial to stay hydrated, eat fruits with high water content and also avoid fried food to effectively tackle sunstroke. A stroke situation occurs when all organs go into a shock due to dehydration. So, it is crucial to have water to restore the lost electrolytes,” explained Dr Raja Rao.

