STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

More people feel need to visit hosps as heat wave looms larger 

As the heat wave continues across the State, the day temperatures inches closer to 45 oC in the city.

Published: 03rd May 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the heat wave continues across the State, the day temperatures inches closer to 45 oC in the city. This is likely to worsen the condition of people who suffer any cardiovascular diseases and comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disorders, heart issues, etc. This has led to an increase in the number of patients at the two major hospitals in the city — Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital — where the occupancy rate has topped 130 per cent.

A cursory analysis of data from the State Health Information Management system shows that at Gandhi Hospital alone, the number of patients increased from 11,889 in February to 33,895 in March and 33,902 in April. The number of patients visiting for OPD consultations also peaked towards the end of April. 

According to doctors, this is happening because the heatwave is making patients more ill and forcing them to visit a doctor. “Patients with cardiovascular diseases are likely to fall more ill because dehydration due to hot weather can cause various problems. During heatwave conditions, it is very important for children, senior citizens and those with comorbidities to completely avoid venturing out between 1 pm and 4 pm,” explained Dr Ranga Reddy Buri, a public health expert at the Infection Control Academy of India.

Furthermore, as per the e-hospitals portal of the Government of India, the months of March and April have seen a steep rise in the number of consultations. In Area Hospital (AH) Bhainsa, the month of April saw the highest number of consultations throughout the year. At AH Narayanpet as well, the most numbers of patients visited in the months of March, especially towards the month-end. 

“It is crucial to stay hydrated, eat fruits with high water content and also avoid fried food to effectively tackle sunstroke. A stroke situation occurs when all organs go into a shock due to dehydration. So, it is crucial to have water to restore the lost electrolytes,” explained Dr Raja Rao.

experts advice to Stay hydrated
It is crucial to stay hydrated, eat fruits with high water content and also avoid fried food to effectively tackle sunstroke. A stroke situation occurs when all organs go into a shock due to dehydration. So, it is crucial to have plenty of water to restore the lost electrolytes, explained Dr Raja Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heat wave cardiovascular kidney disorders hypertension Gandhi Hospital Osmania Hospital Infection Control Academy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp