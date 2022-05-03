Rahul likely to visit jailed NSUI activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 18 NSUI activists were arrested for protesting on Osmania University campus, the State Congress leadership has decided to facilitate AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with them during his visit to Hyderabad on May 7. At present, all of them are serving a 14-day judicial remand. They have been charged for ‘assault on a woman police personnel’ and vandalism during the demonstration after the permission for Rahul’s visit to the university was rejected.

Speaking to the media persons after visiting the prison along with other leaders, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said that Congress leaders urged the jail authorities to ensure that Rahul’s visit was hassle-free. “They have been arrested on false charges. We have appealed to the jail superintendent to facilitated Rahul’s visit on May 7. All of us shall also accompany him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the university authorities formally handed over an order rejecting the permission for Rahul’s visit. The order, dated April 30, cites the resolution adopted by the Executive Council of the university in 2021, which bars any kind of political and religious gathering on the campus. According to Registrar P Laxminarayana, there was a ‘chance of law & order problem’ on the campus as another student organisations opposed the meeting.

The activists of Youth Congress leaders held a protest on the university campus and tried to bury an effigy of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, following which they were arrested. Meanwhile, Revanth on Monday approved various committees in connection with ‘Rythu Sangarshana Sabha’ (public meeting) to be held on May 6 at Warangal. Some leaders said that Rahul’s OU visit is still on the cards, as one of the committees will continue to coordinate with the OU authorities.

