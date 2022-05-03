STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM offers MTech with fee waiver

Opening up a new avenue to promote research in higher education, SRM University-AP is offering a MTech programme with a 100% tuition fee waiver and Rs 72,000 stipend per year.  

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The university, located in AP has roped in faculty members with PhD from renowned universities in India and abroad.

At present, they are offering courses in the latest streams like Computer Science Engineering: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI, IoT, Mechanical Engineering, and Materials and Manufacturing Engineering.

