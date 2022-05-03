SRM offers MTech with fee waiver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opening up a new avenue to promote research in higher education, SRM University-AP is offering a MTech programme with a 100% tuition fee waiver and `72,000 stipend per year.

The university, located in AP has roped in faculty members with PhD from renowned universities in India and abroad.

At present, they are offering courses in the latest streams like Computer Science Engineering: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI, IoT, Mechanical Engineering, and Materials and Manufacturing Engineering.