Telangana: Jagtial ryots meet Governor, demand reopening of Muthyampet sugar unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jagtial farmers met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday urging her to take steps towards the reopening of the Nizam Deccan Sugar Factory Unit in Muthyampet. Farmers’ representatives from Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district submitted a memorandum urging that the State government failed to keep its assurance given way back in 2014 of reopening the Muthyampet Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days of coming to the power.

“It is causing an enormous loss for the sugarcane-growing farmers in their area. The sugarcane farmers are losing `500 per tonne towards transportation of their produce to Gayatri Sugar Factory situated at Kamareddy,” they said.

The farmers also asked her to take steps to reopen the paddy purchase centre in Lakshmipur Society, which was abruptly closed by the State government without any reason. They also invited Governor to visit the district to witness their plight. The Governor appreciated the farmers for coming all the way from Mallapur mandal for representing their issues. She assured them that she would look into the matter and also accepted their invitation to visit their place.