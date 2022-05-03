STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS man slaps KA Paul as police foil his Sircilla visit

Sircilla police prevented Paul from visiting the district, citing that it might cause law and order problems. He was asked to go back from Siddipet-Sircilla border.

Published: 03rd May 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Praja Santhi party founder president KA Paul was attacked by TRS activists at Jakkapuram village of Chinna Koduru mandal in Siddipet district on Monday after he was stopped by police from visiting Rajanna-Sircilla district, where he was supposed to meet farmers.

Sircilla police prevented Paul from visiting the district, citing that it might cause law and order problems. He was asked to go back from Siddipet-Sircilla border. Irritated, Paul got down from his car and started arguing with police. He accused them of working at the behest of TRS.  By that time a number of TRS workers had gathered near the spot when they learned about his proposed visit. One of the TRS youth leader, identified as Anil Reddy, slapped KA Paul. 

They even tried to attack him, however, police and his security held back the TRS workers. Reddy along with six others have been taken into police custody. Meanwhile Paul’s daughter-in-law Jyothi flayed TRS activists, calling them goons.

