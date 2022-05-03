STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We’ll create 16 lakh jobs in electronics manufacturing: KT Rama Rao

A new plant of Radiant Appliances & Electronics was inaugurated with an investment of Rs 100 crore, and additional employment for 1,000 people.

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government is aiming to create 16 lakh jobs and generate revenue to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the electronics manufacturing sector in the next 10 years, said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. While inaugurating the Radiant Appliances and Electronics plant at E-City in Raviryal on Monday, Rama Rao said that the State wants to create 16 lakh employment opportunities through electronic manufacturing clusters in the next 10 years. Accordingly, the State government is making arrangements. 

“We already have two electronic manufacturing clusters in the State and another two will be developed. We do not have problems and shortages with power supply, drinking water, skilled workforce, training, and skilling institutes. The Industries Department is identifying land parcels for the clusters of various sectors,” KTR added.

On this occasion, Rama Rao said that Radiant has been the frontrunner in electronics manufacturing in Telangana. “I congratulate the Radiant team for achieving production of more than 5 million LED TVs in a short span. With new capacity expansion, I am sure Radiant will continue to generate more employment, besides strengthening the manufacturing eco-system in Telangana,” he said. 

A new plant of Radiant Appliances & Electronics was inaugurated with an investment of Rs 100 crore, and additional employment for 1,000 people. It expanded its production capacity from 2.1 million units per annum to 4.5 million units with the addition of the new plant.

Radiant Appliances & Electronics, Hyderabad, in technical collaboration with Skyworth is one of the largest OEMs in LED TV manufacturing in India. By catering to more than 15 well-known Indian and MNC brands, Radiant Appliances meets 25 per cent of the all-India market demand. The company manufactures smart TV brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Panasonic, Amazon, Nokia and Motorola.

