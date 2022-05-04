STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind sees another bid to appease minority community

It is also quite obvious that the answer sheets will be evaluated by those from the same community.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Criticising the State government’s decision to give the option of writing exams for Group 1 posts in Urdu language, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said it is another attempt by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appease the minority community for his own political gains.

Interacting with mediapersons at BJP office here on Tuesday, he said: “KCR’s intention is to ensure that the District Officers posts are filled by appointing Muslims as he very well knows that only that 
community knows Urudu language. It is also quite obvious that the answer sheets will be evaluated by those from the same community. This clearly shows that his minority appeasement policy has reached its peak.” 

“The Chief Minister is sending an indirect message to Hindus to settle for Group 2 and other lower-level posts. If Hindus don’t wake up from their slumber, they are likely to face serious issues in future,’’ he added.  

