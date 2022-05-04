STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi warns of agitation if TS allows job aspirants to take Group I exams in Urdu

TSPSC to allow Group-I exams in Urdu would facilitate favouritism by evaluators to those taking the exam in Urdu as both the candidate and the evaluator would belong to the same religion.

Published: 04th May 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a meeting at Narayanpet on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to the State government allowing candidates appearing for Group-I examinations to answer in Urdu, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay announced that BJYM would organise an agitation against the move. Addressing a whistlestop meeting in Devarkadra in Mahabubnagar district during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Tuesday, Sanjay suspected that the notification issued by 

TSPSC to allow Group-I exams in Urdu would facilitate favouritism by evaluators to those taking the exam in Urdu as both the candidate and the evaluator would belong to the same religion. He warned the youth that such a move would jeopardise the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts in the near future as more Muslim minority candidates would have an added advantage in the evaluation process, which can’t be transparent.

Daring Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove that there was no migration of labourers from Palamuru region to Mumbai, he said that he was ready to prove that thousands were moving to Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Surat from the region. “If I fail to prove my point, I’m ready to quit politics. If you fail, are you ready to leave the State with your family?” he asked.

Rubbishing the claim that NREGS workers were not being paid their wages due to the Centre not releasing funds on time, he asked the State government to release details of the funds not released by the Centre for NREGS, assuring that he himself would get funds from the Centre, if at all any funds were found to have been delayed by the Centre.

