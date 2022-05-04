Cheaper fuel: TSRTC buying diesel from Karnataka

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a huge loss to the State’s exchequer, the cash-strapped Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been purchasing diesel from neighbouring Karnataka where its price is `10 less per litre as compared to the price in Telangana. Interestingly, the news of TSRTC buying diesel from Karnataka came to light when a private diesel tanker coming from Bidar to Narayankhed was intercepted by police at Manuru on Tuesday. The police thought that the diesel was being transported illegally from Karnataka.

However, Narayankhed depot Field Manager Dhanraj and other TSRTC officials went to the police and explained that they were purchasing diesel from Bidar, following which the police released the tanker. Sources in the TSRTC said that Sangareddy and Zaheerabad RTC depots too were planning to purchase diesel from Bidar. On Tuesday, the diesel price in Bidar was `95 per litre while in Naryankhed it was `105 per litre.

However, it is not clear how many depots of TSRTC were purchasing diesel from other States. The distance between Bidar to Narayankhed is 53.4 km. The distance between Bidar and Sangareddy is 87.6 km and the distance between Bidar to Zaheerabad is 31. So, RTC officials depend on the petrol bunks in Bidar.

‘Nothing illegal’

Meanwhile, a senior official from TSRTC on condition of anonymity justified the action stating there was nothing illegal in procuring diesel from other States.

“Currently the bulk purchasing prices are very high so we began buying from retail outlets. Even then the price difference between petrol in Telangana retail and Karnataka retail is nearly `6, which makes up for a huge difference for bulk consumers like RTC. We have been allowed by the top management to procure diesel from Karnataka for the buses that ply in neighbouring depots.” The official further stated that the tanker was not seized and just checked.

Meanwhile, a truck carrying paddy from Madhya Pradesh to Nizamabad district was seized by the police at Renjal. Though the truck driver said that the paddy is being transported to Telangana for making by-products of paddy, the officials are investigating whether the paddy is brought here to be sold at the State government’s paddy purchasing centre. It may be mentioned here that the State government set up check posts on border areas to prevent the AP paddy being brought to purchasing centres in Telangana.