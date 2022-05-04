STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t trouble farmers, rice millers in the name of verification: Gangula

The Minister also said that the State government is trying to help the farmers while the Centre is continuing with its indifferent attitude. 

Published: 04th May 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rice mills Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after they started physical verification of stocks at various rice mills across the State, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked the FCI authorities not to trouble farmers and rice millers in the name of inspections.

The Ministers, who inaugurated paddy procurement centres at Baddipalli, Nagulamalyala and Asif Nagar in Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday, questioned the timing of FCI inspections. 

“It’s not the right time to conduct inspections at rice mills, especially when the procured paddy is being immediately transported to the rice mills. The stocks include the paddy procured through Online Procurement Management System. If FCI continues its inspections, the transportation of paddy procured from farmers has to be stopped.” Seeking the intervention of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said that the Union Minister should speak to the FCI officials on behalf of farmers.

At the same time, the Minister also made it clear that the State government will “not tolerate it” if rice mills are found to be involved in any irregularities. The Minister also said that the State government is trying to help the farmers while the Centre is continuing with its indifferent attitude. 

“The Central government  is not willing to buy paddy from farmers. On the other hand, the State government is bearing the financial burden of procuring paddy,” he said.

The Minister, meanwhile, said that there is no shortage of gunny bags as 7.67 crore bags are available as of now. He advised the farmers to sell their produce at MSP of Rs 1,960 per quintal.

TAGS
verification stocks rice mills FCI farmers Paddy Inspection
