Jagga Reddy to meet KCR, seek permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy on Tuesday said that he would seek Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s appointment and would also write a letter to him, seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University on May 7. Speaking to the media, he lambasted leaders of TRS and other parties for criticising Rahul Gandhi over his presence at a nightclub in Kathmandu, the video of which went viral on social media.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) went to attend a function in Nepal. How can anyone blame him if the venue of the party happens to be a nightclub,” he wondered and said it was not right to play politics over the Congress leader’s personal visit to attend a wedding in Nepal.

He also warned that he would reveal where the TRS leaders have been hanging out at night if they continue to malign Rahul Gandhi.