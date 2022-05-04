Knee surgeries in all district hosps, says Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Speaking highly about the medical infrastructure being developed across the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that services like knee replacement surgeries too are now made available at all district hospitals for the benefit of poor people. Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday visited patients who had recently undergone knee surgery at a government hospital in Siddipet.

During his interaction with the patients at the Siddipet hospital, the Health Minister said: “Now, there is no need for people suffering from knee problems to go to Osmania and Gandhi hospitals in Hyderabad or corporate hospitals. Under the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, facilities to perform knee replacement surgeries have been set up at government hospitals in all district headquarters. Patients can now save time and money by availing these facilities.”

While revealing that at least two patients are undergoing knee surgeries at Siddipet government hospital every week, the Minister said: “People scared of going to government hospitals is a thing of the past. The new facilities and services have given confidence for people to visit government hospitals.”