Recruitment drive: HC asks government to consider plea for age relaxation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to consider the representation of petitioners A Venkanna and five others seeking age relaxation as one time measure for the upcoming job notifications.

The court said that the State has to act within a period of three weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order and adjourned the plea to June 17, 2022.

The petitioners had sought the court to declare the action of the official respondents in not considering the representations made by them as illegal, arbitrary, and in violation of Article 16 (1) of the Constitution of India.The petitioners had submitted that they had represented to the government to relax the upper age limit from 44 to 49 years as a one-off measure in the upcoming job notifications and also the notification issued on April 26 for direct recruitment of candidates for the posts under Group 1 Services (General) issued by the secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as there was no notification since 2017 till date for direct recruitment.

They also brought to the notice of the court that such relaxations had been given in Tamil Nadu. After hearing the contentions of the petitioners, the court issued show-cause notices to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, (GAD) the Principal Secretary (Finance), and Secretary, TSPSC, and directed them to reply on or before June 17 to which date the case was adjourned, as to why the petition should not be admitted.