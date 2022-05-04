STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS and Cong enacting a new drama: BJP

Former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar has alleged that TRS and Congress, which are always together despite their professions to the contrary, were enacting a new drama over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday,  the BJP leader said that while TRS was appearing to be opposing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University on May 7, it was in a way helping the Congress by giving permission to TSRTC to ferry people to the venue of Gandhi’s meeting in Warangal on May 6.

“There is nothing wrong if RTC gets revenue through this. If that is the case, how come the State government has prevented RTC from offering any such service to BJP meetings,” he asked.

He said that Rahul Gandhi had no moral right to either visit Osmania University or hold a public meeting in Warangal on farmers’ issues. He recalled how students before ending their lives for the cause of Telangana had named Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as being responsible for their deaths in their dying declarations.

