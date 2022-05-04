TRS councillor’s son attacks local resident in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed in KRK Colony of Adilabad after TRS Councillor P Anju’s son Anand and his friends allegedly manhandled a local resident, Md Ghouse in an attempt to force him to vacate the house he was living in.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Mavala police station, following which police filed a case against the councillor’s son and his friends. According to police, Anand, who is in an affair with Ghouse’s wife, accommodated her in another house located in the New Housing Board Colony and forced Ghouse to vacate his house in KRK Colony.