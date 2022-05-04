STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS councillor’s son attacks local resident in Adilabad

The victim lodged a complaint at the Mavala police station, following which police filed a  case against the councillor’s son and his friends. 

Published: 04th May 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed in KRK Colony of Adilabad after TRS Councillor P Anju’s son Anand and his friends allegedly manhandled a local resident, Md Ghouse in an attempt to force him to vacate the house he was living in.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Mavala police station, following which police filed a  case against the councillor’s son and his friends. According to police, Anand, who is in an affair with Ghouse’s wife, accommodated her in another house located in the New Housing Board Colony and forced Ghouse to vacate his house in KRK Colony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tension Adilabad TRS manhandled
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp