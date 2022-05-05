7 kids playing cards stripped, thrashed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of children playing cards, were stripped naked and beaten up by local youths at Mangalhat in the city. While a video of children being stripped has gone viral on social media, a case has been registered.

ACP Mangalhat R Satish Kumar said that a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and Sections 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against three persons identified as Rahul, Harikiran and Amol and an investigation is in process. It is also widely rumoured that one of the three persons is a close associate of a local public representative, however, no confirmation could be obtained.

Police said, a group of around seven children were playing cards near a hillock located in an isolated area in Mangalhat on Tuesday. The three youngsters who belong to the same locality, came to the spot roaming. On spotting the children, they rounded them up and stripped them.

The youths also beat the children with plastic pipes and sent them away after warning them of strict action if they were found next time. Police said that the mother of one of the children lodged a complaint with police and a case has been registered. The three youths have been arrested.

BJP leader, 11 others held for gambling

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader from Secunderabad Bandapelly Satish and 11 others, including six women, were caught while playing cards at Banjara Hills on Wednesday night. Police seized `17.75 lakh cash, poker coins, cash counting machine and other material from them. Based on credible information, Banjara

Hills police raided an apartment and found 12 persons playing cards. All 12 persons were shifted to police station.