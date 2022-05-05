STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre extends deadline for Rabi rice delivery

The Centre has extended the period of milling of paddy and delivery of custom milled rice to FCI in Telangana for Rabi 2020-21 marketing season till May 31, 2022.

Published: 05th May 2022 03:12 AM

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In a letter dated May 5, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department of the Central government has made it clear that no further extension would be granted after that deadline.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy thanked Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for giving the State government a seventh extension of the deadline, acting upon the request he had made in a letter to the Ministry.

It may be mentioned here that 6.4 lakh tonne of custom milled rice was yet to be delivered by the State government to FCI for Rabi 2020-21 marketing season. For the Kharif 2021-22 marketing season, 26.4 lakh tonne rice is yet to be delivered to FCI, for which July 31, 2022 is the deadline. 

