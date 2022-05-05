Kavitha hits out at Arvind over N’bad turmeric board

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday trained her guns at Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, asking him in how many days he would be able to get turmeric board for Nizamabad.

Speaking to reporters, the former MP recalled how Arvind had led the people up the garden path by promising to get approval for the turmeric board if he was elected to Lok Sabha during the 2019 elections but to date, there was no announcement. “We are not going to spare him. We will confront him wherever he goes and we will expose his political chicanery” she said.

It is after a very long time that Kavitha chose to come out against Arvind at whose hands she suffered defeat in the election to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad in 2019. Even after becoming MLC, she has been keeping a low profile till now when it came to attacking Arvind. Kavitha, breaking her silence, described the sitting MP as “Adharmapuri Arvind.”

Till now, all he could get was a mere Rs 1.94 crore and if that sum is divided among the one lakh farmers, it works out to Rs 250 per farmer which is a pittance, not sufficient for anything. “I do not how, but Arvind has to get turmeric board. Whether he would go crawling to Delhi or do something else, it is up to him,” she said.

Kavitha said that she was not afraid of the central forces’ protection that Arvind has. “It is consequential. In a democracy, people would judge one by performance and to what extent one has kept promises,” she said and pointed out that facing central forces was not new to Telangana people.

Claiming that she had been fighting for Tobacco Board since 2014 when she was first elected to the Lok Sabha and recalled introducing a private member bill in Parliament for the establishment of the Turmeric Board and the number of letters she had written to the Centre on this count. She said she had collected letters from several organisations which sought its establishment and submitted them to the PM.

“I had met the then Industries Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to address the issue and sought funds for Spices Park, which was started by the State government in Velpur mandal. But my pleas fell on her deaf ears,” she said.

Arvind beefs up own security

Nizamabad: In view of the prevailing situation in his constituency and recent attacks on him, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri beefed up his own security. Though the State government is busy altering the security guidelines, the MP took the decision as the process may take long. He reportedly included two commandos who worked with NSG and BSF as well as four trained marshals to his security team. He will pay salaries to the additional security staff from his own pocket. His current security team includes 2+2 gunmen provided by the State government.

