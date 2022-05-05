Vishweshwar may join BJP, meets Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If one takes into account the developments and consolidation of anti-TRS forces taking place during BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Palamuru region, it appears that former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is all set to join the saffron fold.

On Wednesday, Vishweshwar Reddy visited Sanjay’s padayatra camp in the Devarkadra constituency and held a closed-door meeting with the BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Though the details of the interaction weren’t revealed, Vishweshwar Reddy informed the media that he was open to supporting any political party that was committed to ousting CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and Minister KT Rama Rao from power. He said that he would join only the party that would go all out to end the TRS rule.

The former MP also appreciated Sanjay for taking the ruling party head-on and said that he was happy to see such a huge response from the general public to the padayatra. However, Vishweshwar Reddy’s presence during BJP national president JP Nadda’s public meeting in Mahbubnagar on Thursday is unlikely considering the fact that he is scheduled to go to New Delhi the same day.