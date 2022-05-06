2nd fire incident at KTPS in 10 days 

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a second such incident within 10 days, a fire broke out in one of the blocks of the Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday. However, this time, no casualties were reported. Officials said that the fire broke out in the ash handling pipe motor in Genco-2 block inside the power station.

In the earlier mishap on April 26, seven workers were injured, one of whom succumbed during treatment. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire occurred due to the high temperature in the pipe motor that collects ashes from the bottom of the boiler. The KTPS rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control as soon as they were alerted. The engineering team repaired the ash handling pipe motor within hours, officials said.

Speaking to Express, KTPS Superintendent Engineer (SE) E Chandramouli said the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the ash handling pipe motor. “Our engineering team has repaired the pipe motor. There has been no interruption in power generation at the KTPS,” he said.