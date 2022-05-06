STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress cadre upbeat on eve of Rahul visit

Schedule well laid out, but party’s hope of AICC vice-president visiting OU during his two-day tour all but dashed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi due to visit Telangana after three-and-a-half years, Congress cadres are upbeat, eager to accord a rousing reception to the MP when he lands in the State for his two-day tour on Friday evening.

The last time Rahul Gandhi had visited Telangana was to participate in a public meeting on November 23, 2018, where he had shared the stage with Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the campaign for Assembly elections. 

Though uncertainty remains over Rahul’s planned interaction with the students of Osmania University on its campus on Saturday, and his visit to Chanchalguda jail to meet 18 NSUI activists, most of his schedule is well laid out. After landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Friday evening, Rahul would be directly boarding a helicopter to reach the venue of the ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’ in Warangal city. 

NSUI activists shout slogans while being detained by the police for trying to stage a protest in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday

After spending Friday night at a hotel in Hyderabad, he would be paying his respects to former chief minister of erstwhile AP Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at Sanjeevaiah Park on Saturday morning, after which he will be holding a meeting with 200 Congress leaders at Gandhi Bhavan.

After the meeting, as promised by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Rahul will be posing for photographs alongside coordinators of Congress’ membership drive, who have performed exceptionally during the membership drive. The AICC vice-president will have lunch with the family members of Telangana martyrs, after which he will fly back to Delhi the same day.

Flying high

Rahul Gandhi would take a helicopter to address a Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’ in Warangal city 

3.5 years since Rahul had visited Telangana. 18 NSUI activists lodged in Chandhalguda jail

As promised by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Rahul will be posing for photographs alongside coordinators of Congress’ membership drive, who have performed exceptionally during the membership drive on Saturday

