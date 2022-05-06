Cops thwart ‘honour’ killing bid

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Vemulawada police managed to foil an honour killing attempt and arrested four members of a killer-for-hire gang. Police said the gang had made an agreement with Neelam Srinivas to kill Manoj Kumar, who was involved in a love affair with the former’s daughter.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, SP Rahul Hegde said, “The accused had agreed to kill Manoj for `5 lakh. Even after Srinivas got his daughter married to another person, her affair with Manoj continued. She even eloped with Manoj after which her husband refused to accept her,” the officer said.

Srinivas tried in vain to broker peace between his daughter and son-in-law many times. Eventually, Srinivas was convinced by his friend to get Manoj killed and settle the issue once and for all. That was when he was introduced to Lakhindra Sahni by Bommadi Raj Kumar. Sahni was hired as a hitman to kill Manoj. When they were trying to stop Manoj on the Vemulawada bypass road, police found their movement suspicious and detained them. During interrogation, they revealed their plan.