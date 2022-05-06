STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF sub-inspector ends life by suicide in Wazedu of Mulugu district

The local police personnel visited the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.  

Published: 06th May 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 03:58 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) A 39 battalion quarters in Wazedu of Mulugu district on Thursday morning. 

The battalion officials and Wazedu police suspected that ZL Thackeray took the extreme step due to personal issues. The 56-year-old sub-inspector was a native of Maharashtra state and was of the 1986 batch. 

Speaking to the media, Wazedu sub-inspector K Thirupathi Rao said that Thackeray was serving in the 39th Battalion of C Company in Wazedu for the last three years. On seeing Thackeray hanging from the ceiling fan, battalion constables informed their higher-ups who rushed him to Eturnagaram Community Health Centre (CHC). Doctors at the CHC confirmed that he was already dead. The local police personnel visited the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.  

Comments

