Justice league: Lawyers seek halt to transfer of TS HC judges

By Express News Service

About 150 members of the Bar Council of Telangana, members of the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association addressed a letter to the President, Prime Minister, and the Union Law Minister against the transfer of Judges of Telangana High Court to other Courts.

They said they were worried about the transfer of Telangana Judges to other states and the transfer of one of the Judges from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. They said that Telangana advocates, especially those from BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities, were not getting their share in appointments as Judges of the High Court.They noticed that in the recent past, three of Telangana’s eminent senior judges -- Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, and Justice T. Amarnath Goud, have been transferred to other courts under the guise of administrative reasons.

Recently, a judge from the AP High Court was transferred to Telangana High Court which is against the spirit of the formation of a separate Telangana State. The signatories of the letter said that in these circumstances, the President, PM and Law Minister should look into the matter and ensure that at least for two years, Judges from Andhra Pradesh are not transferred to Telangana and senior judges from Telangana are not transferred to other states. They also sought the elevation of Senior Telangana Judges as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

HC gives TS 4 weeks to set up Municipal Tribunal

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to constitute the Municipal Building Tribunal within four weeks as per Section 462-A of the GHMC Act. Hearing a PIL filed by the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, a bench of the High Court heard a counter filed in the matter by the State government stating that following an amendment to the GHMC Act, the chairperson and the other members of the Tribunal shall be appointed by the State government.

The counter also suggested that the Administrative Department may take a decision in the matter by obtaining orders in circulation as per the Government Business Rules. However, the Government Pleader, at the outset, stated that the Tribunal shall certainly be constituted within a period of four weeks. In light of these averments made in the counter affidavit and the statement made by the Government Pleader in open court, the bench said that no further orders were required to be passed in the present PIL.

