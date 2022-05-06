Lower fuel tax in Karnataka hurts Sangareddy bunk owners

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Lower fuel taxes in neighbouring Karnataka is affecting the business of refuelling stations in the Sangareddy district. With petrol being cheaper by Rs 11 and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, many motorists are going to refuelling stations in Karnataka.

Owners of refuelling stations inform that they used to sell about 3,000 to 4,000 litres of diesel daily, but they are now selling only about 500 to 600 litres every day.

K Saiprakash Goud, who runs a petrol bank in Gangwar, said that drivers of heavy vehicles ask them for only Rs 100-Rs 200 worth of diesel as it’s enough for them to reach Karnataka, where they fill their tanks to the full capacity. The trucks plying on the Hyderabad to Mumbai, Shirdi to Hyderabad and Pune to Hyderabad routes are also now preferring to fill diesel in Karnataka.

Two petrol bunks in the Raikode mandal headquarters in Zaheerabad Assembly Segment and the three situated on the outskirts of Gangwar closed recently, informed Saiprakash. He added that most petrol bunk owners haven’t been able to pay the salary of the staff and have already accrued nearly Rs 20 lakh in debt. An employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said buses going towards Bidar from Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad depots in the State are also filling up their tanks in Bidar.

Sources said that the TSRTC officials buy diesel from a petrol bunk in Sangareddy, so the bunk owner would sell it for a discount of Rs 1 per litre. However, they add that some traders are looking to procure diesel from Bidar at a lower price. The officials with the local TSRTC division are also expected to float a circular looking for traders to sell diesel at lower rates. However, sources with the TSRTC said that along with Narayankhed, the Zaheerabad depot of the TSRTC has also been buying diesel from Bidar for a while.

Unable to pay salaries

